The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys is in danger of closing following critical review

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys could close at the end of the year.

That is because the charter school fell short of one of its requirements during an annual review by the public school system.

Its shortcoming was in the area of operator capacity, Edwin Advent, the school's president and chief executive officer, told WJZ during an interview on Wednesday.

The charter school has received many letters of concern—and some containing criticism—about its administrative work.

A report found that the school had operational difficulties spanning from missing paperwork to data entry errors.

But the review showed that the school was doing well in terms of finance and governance, academic performance, culture, and climate.

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelesis has recommended keeping the school open.

Santelesis told the school board on Tuesday night that she thinks the school could stay open under the condition that school leaders take steps to improve the school's management.

The school's shortcomings do not come with severe consequences as they would if the school had received citations from the state, failed to properly service students with disabilities, or if its students had inadequate access to coursework, Santelesis said.

But her recommendation only has so much weight.

Santelesis doesn't have the final say in the school's status.

But her recommendation could lead to a positive outcome.

"I was very relieved that she decided to side with us," Avent said.

Avent has to appeal to the school board to keep the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys open on Thursday.

"Like many schools, we've gone through challenging times, but we've been making strong decisions that would put us in the right direction moving forward," he said.

The school estimates that its graduation rate is around 95% and that it maintains a college enrollment rate of well over 50%.