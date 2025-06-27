Two suspects at large after robbing East Baltimore community center Friday

A couple is lucky to be alive after two suspects shot at them during an armed robbery at their East Baltimore community center on Friday morning.

Clayton Guyton says he and his wife, Diana, have been helping troubled youth for more than 30 years. That's what they were doing at the Rose Street Community Center when two armed suspects intruded, demanding money.

"I'm very thankful that her life was spared by the almighty God," Guyton said.

Diana, Guyton's wife, was inside the Rose Street Community Center, located at 800 North Rose Street, around 9:30 a.m. when two armed suspects burst in.

"They were talking about 'Where's the money!' And I looked and I leaned forward, trying to get my bag off the floor, and he shot it off," Diana recalled from her harrowing encounter.

While the bullet narrowly missed Diana, the intruders grabbed her bag and ran outside, where Clayton was sitting in his truck.

"They fired at me twice," Guyton told WJZ's Caroline Foreback.

Identities Sought



In reference to an armed commercial robbery that occurred on June 27, 2025, at approximately 9:48 a.m., in the 800 block of North Rose Street, detectives need your help in identifying the individuals seen in this video.



Anyone knowing the identity of these… pic.twitter.com/BNp2xPoGWN — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 27, 2025

Shaken up, but not giving up

Though the incident struck a chord, the couple says it would take a lot more than that for them to give up on Baltimore's youth.

The Rose Street Community Center is where Clayton and his family help young people transitioning out of the juvenile justice system find a better path.

"Two misguided youth that decided to - instead of work for the money – they decided to take the money," he explained. "Especially if they frequent the center…why would you bite the hand that feeds you?"

The couple was left shaken up…even angry – but they're also forgiving.

"What was the motivation behind them feeling like they had to be extreme?" he asked.

Clayton says they want Diana's purse back, they want the suspects arrested, and after they're held accountable, he hopes they get help.

"The burning question is, are we going to continue working with youth? Because some people in the community are suggesting that we don't," he said.

The answer is yes.

"Who more can say don't give up on the young people when you had two shots fired at you today and one shot fired at your wife, who you would die for," he said. "Do not give up on our youth."

Detectives are working to identify the suspects. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about this incident is urged to contact Baltimore police.