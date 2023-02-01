Ronnie Stanley Foundation, Heart and Paws Fells Point bring care to newly-trained therapy dogs

BALTIMORE - Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley's foundation formed a partnership with Heart and Paw in Fells Point.

They are working to bring quality care to newly-trained therapy dogs.

"I've been blessed with a lot and i feel like it's my responsibility to give back," Stanley said.

The Ronnie Stanley Foundation trains rescue dogs and matches them to their forever homes.

"We got a phone call saying, 'Hey someone just surrendered a 120-pound mastiff,' and I don't even think we hesitated," said Taylor Denatale.

The foundation works to support children, veterans and first responders.

Taylor Denatale works as a therapist and Dustin Mizah is active duty army.

Their dog Nino made the perfect addition to the family.

He supports them at home and at work, helping children with their trauma.

"It's been really amazing to have him in my sessions and just see the response and the relief that people have," said Taylor Denatale, adoptive parent.

The partnership provided them with everything they needed from a dog bed to toys and discount vet services.

For information on how to nominate a family or to donate to the Ronnie Stanley Foundation, click here.