Rev your engines! Maryland Auto Show returns to Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Car lovers rejoice.

Starting Friday, the Maryland Auto Show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center.

All day Thursday, hundreds of cars were getting prepped and ready for you to check out.

While there will be a lot of familiar things to this year's show, there is a brand new feature people will get to try.

As the cars were rolled onto the Baltimore Convention Center Floor, crews also made sure each one was spick and span in preparation for the show.

Jason Fogelson, senior editor with Kelley Blue Book, said this year marks the real return of the Maryland Auto Show.

"Last year, there was a show here, it was smaller," Fogelson said. "This year, it's nice and big, [there are] a lot of cars to see."

The Baltimore Convention Center is getting filled with hundreds of cars and really cool set ups for this year’s Maryland Auto Show, including a first-ever performance track where you can really see how fast some of these cars go.



I’ve got your preview at 4 & 6 @wjz pic.twitter.com/bow4DYzSPr — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) March 9, 2023

Just like every year, you'll be able to hop in whatever car you'd like, including some 2024 models that dealerships have yet to get their hands on.

Most of the cars are electric vehicles, or EV's, and hybrids.

"You're not just looking at pictures, you're not looking at catalogs, you're not looking at a website," Fogelson said. "You're touching the car, you get to sit in the car, you get to feel what it's like to be behind the wheel."

In the times of COVID-19, where car supply and availability has been tricky, car shows have become a sure way to get a feel of what kind of car you want.

"An auto show has always been an opportunity to see a lot of different things under one roof. But now, you might not ever get a chance to see the car at the dealership, unless you come to an auto show," Fogelson said.

For the first time, on the same floor as the other cars, an EV performance track has been set up.

You pair up with a professional driver, hop in the passenger seat of one of the cars on the track, and see how fast they can go.

While the show is mostly electric-oriented, there are some gasoline-powered cars at the show as well.

"We're gonna be buying and driving gasoline-powered vehicles for a long time still. They're getting more efficient, all the time," Fogelson said.

The Maryland Auto Show runs Friday through Sunday, opening at 10 a.m. each day. On Friday and Saturday, the doors close at 9 p.m., while on Sunday it closes at 6 p.m.

If you want to buy tickets, you can click here. (https://marylandautoshow.com/)

It's not all about cars at the show, either, you'll also be able to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Harford County.