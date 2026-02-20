65 reptiles rescued from Baltimore home after death of owner

Baltimore Sheriff's deputies helped rescue 65 reptiles from a home after their owner died, officials said.

Deputies and Animal Service officials retrieved the snakes, turtles, lizards, and a dog and transferred them to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS).

The animals were transported safely in an animal Service vehicle. BARCS provided care and medical treatment for the reptiles, some of which needed immediate attention, officials said.

BARCS also provided temporary housing for the animals. According to the shelter, several local reptile rescues stepped in to take over caring for the animals.

BARCS said donations sent to the shelter fully covered the costs of intake, examinations, and immediate medical care for the reptiles.

This is not the first time BARCS has stepped in to help animals in need.

In 2024, 83 dogs and one cat were brought to the shelter after they were found in a rowhome in Baltimore. The shelter said the animals were found in small crates that were stacked on top of each other inside a house in the Cylburn/Pimlico neighborhood.

A similar case occurred in Harford County when more than 100 dogs were found in a large puppy mill, according to the Humane World for Animals. The dogs were part of a Havanese and terrier breeding operation and were found in "filthy" conditions, according to the organization. Officials said some of the dogs were crammed together in small cages and some were severely underweight.

In 2025, A Howard County nonprofit took in nearly 60 rabbits that were found on an abandoned farm in Woodstock. The organization called on the community to assist with fostering and adopting the animals after capturing them over several days.