83 dogs found stacked together in small crates seized, taken to Baltimore animal shelter

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care shelter has taken in 83 dogs and one cat after the animals were seized from a rowhome in Baltimore Thursday morning.

The animals were being housed together in small crates stacked on top of each other in the Clyburn/Pimlico neighborhood.

The dogs are of various ages, sizes and breeds.

BARCS is an open-admission shelter but it already had more than 150 dogs at its location.

BARCS said the dogs are required to stay in the shelter until they are cleared to be adopted.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 10:57 PM EDT

