Ravens' veterans report to training camp knowing they have high expectations: 'Easy to be paper champs'

Ravens' Lamar Jackson checks in early at training camp: 'Let's get to it'

BALTIMORE - The Ravens made some major moves this season.

But, for the players, that's not good enough.

Linebacker Roquan Smith, who signed a $100 million contract back in January, said that "paper champs" don't mean anything.

"It's easy to be paper champs. It only matters what you do between those lines," Smith said. "What are we going to do for mental intensity and attention to detail? If we do what we need to do, I think the sky is the limit for all of us."

The Ravens' veterans reported to training camp in Owings Mills on Tuesday with high expectations.

The first full-team practice will be Wednesday afternoon with fans in attendance.

"There's a lot of excitement in Baltimore," tight end Mark Andrews said. "We know what this team can be. Right now, it's just about focusing on us each and every day, trying to get a little bit better each and every day."

This offseason, the Ravens signed star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract extension; signed three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.; signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin; and drafted speedy wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round.

Add that, with defensive backs Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey; Smith and Patrick Queen at linebacker; and David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh rushing the passer, the Ravens are anticipating a well-rounded team.

Plus, the Ravens have arguably the greatest kicker of all time in Justin Tucker.

"You look at our roster and there's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball," Andrews said. "As an organization, this is an amazing place to be. That's why there is a lot of excitement in this town and in this facility."

On paper, the Ravens' offensive line appears to be rock solid with veterans Morgan Moses, Kevin Zeitler, Ronnie Stanley, and second-year center Tyler Linderbaum.

"It's real exciting, obviously getting back to playing football," Moses said. "Just the changes that we made as an organization and as a team, it's hard not to get excited."

With new offensive coordinator Todd Monken in the building, the Ravens are expected to open up the offensive and air the ball out.

"I'm excited for all of the Baltimore fans, really everybody, to see the difference of what this offense could be," Andrews said. "This is going to be a different offense. We are going to be able to throw the ball and do good things.

The Ravens finished second in the AFC North last season with a 10-7 record, sitting behind the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, if it weren't for a Bengals' 98-yard fumble recovery, the Ravens could have moved on in the postseason.

The Ravens have been in the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

This year, they have "unspoken business" to handle.

"We've been so close," Andrews said. "If we get the opportunity to get there again, we have a lot to prove and some unspoken business."