Ravens reportedly sign first-round pick Zay Flowers to rookie contract

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a contract with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract is four years, fully guaranteed $14 million with a $7.2 million signing bonus.

Ravens’ first-round pick Zay Flowers reached agreement on a four-year, $14 million fully guaranteed contract with a $7.2 million signing bonus to be paid in 2023, per his agents Eric Dounn and Matt Leist of @LAASportsEnt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2023

Flowers, a quick and elusive wide receiver, was selected by the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, he caught 78 passes last season with Boston College for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NFL Network compared Flowers to former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith.

He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

The Ravens have their final mandatory minicamp on Thursday and training camp begins in late July.

Flowers is expected to bring explosiveness to a wide receiver group that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman and Loquan Treadwell.