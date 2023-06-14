Watch CBS News
Ravens reportedly sign first-round pick Zay Flowers to rookie contract

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to a contract with first-round draft pick Zay Flowers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract is four years, fully guaranteed $14 million with a $7.2 million signing bonus.

Flowers, a quick and elusive wide receiver, was selected by the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Listed at 5 feet, 10 inches, he caught 78 passes last season with Boston College for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

NFL Network compared Flowers to former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith.

He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

The Ravens have their final mandatory minicamp on Thursday and training camp begins in late July.

Flowers is expected to bring explosiveness to a wide receiver group that includes Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman and Loquan Treadwell.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

