Baltimore Ravens franchise tag DT Justin Madubuike

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.

"We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to negotiate a long-term deal with him," DeCosta said.

Remaining in Baltimore, Madubuike is set to make over $20 million in 2024.

Madubuike, recognized as one of the NFL's best defensive lineman, comes off a breakout season - reaching career highs with 13 sacks in 2023, according to the NFL.

He also earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and was considered as a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award.