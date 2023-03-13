Watch CBS News
Ravens release defensive end Calais Campbell

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have released defensive end Calais Campbell, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced Monday.  

Campbell played in 41 Ravens games from 2020-22. He has 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He also won the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award and is a six time Pro Bowler. 

"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven.  He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization - both on and off the field -  are immense," the Ravens statement said.   

In addition to his athletic talents, Campbell is a philanthropist and community activist.  He gives back with his foundation, Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, which provides mentorship, education and resources to youth.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 1:09 PM

