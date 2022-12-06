'It's about giving back': Calais Campbell, others Ravens shop with children at Owings Mills' Target

BALTIMORE - Ravens' defensive lineman Calais Campbell recalls going through hard times when he was a child.

That's why he jumps on the opportunity to give back to his community.

Because of his experiences, the massive 6-foot-8 NFL veteran has a heart of gold.

Campbell, on Monday, was one of 29 Ravens assisting students in purchasing gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

His foundation, Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, hosted its 17th annual Holiday Helpers event.

"I remember when I was in a homeless shelter, it was pretty much the first time I got so many cool gifts," Campbell told WJZ. "When I was 12 years old, and before the holidays, I would remember thinking to myself, 'wow.'

Campbell distributed $200 Target gift cards to 60 pre-selected fourth and fifth graders who attend Bridges Baltimore, a year-round program that helps students find consistent academic success from elementary school through high school, graduate from high school and college, and find fulfilling career paths that lead to financial security.

Campbell and many of his Ravens teammates, including Roquan Smith, Chuck Clark, Ronnie Stanley, Tyus Bowser, Justin Madubuike, and others, shopped with the children as they picked out gifts.

"It was fun, just knowing they could get whatever they wanted from the store," said safety Clark, who was recently named the Ravens' NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. "The two kids that I had, both chose to get something for their brothers and sisters. It was amazing to see them put others first at a time when they could have had it all for themselves."

This was the 17th time since Campbell was drafted in the NFL in 2008 that he provided gifts for children.

"When you are a kid, it is so cool when you get to open really cool gifts and get the things you really want for Christmas," Campbell said. "This event is so special because the kids get to go and pick out what they want for themselves, and buy gifts for their family. I had a kid who got something for his mom, and he was so excited."

The Ravens have a community initiative in which they give back to the Baltimore community on Mondays throughout the football season.

Players said it is important for high-profile athletes to use their platform in a positive manner.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to give back, that is something we all want to be a part of," Ravens tight end Ben Mason said. "Everyone is jumping up at the bit, and that just shows what the organization is all about. It's about giving back. It's more than just ourselves. It's about giving back to Baltimore."

Offensive guard Ben Powers agrees.

"It puts everything into perspective. It makes you cherish all of the little things," Powers said.

Rob Paymer, Executive Director of Bridges Baltimore, said the students had no idea they were about to get gifts and hang out wit the Ravens, until they arrived at Target, on Reisterstown Road, in Owings Mills.

"We talk with our students all the time about when you work hard, great opportunities come your way," Paymer said. "It's just really wonderful that these hard-working students have a great night, to be celebrated and do some holiday shopping for their families is special."

For the Ravens shopping along, they said it was special for them to see these children smiling and having fun.

"Just being here, being around them. They are excited just to meet us. To be able to go and pick out toys with them, shopping with them, it's a blessing and a great experience," Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace said. "You always look forward to doing things like this for the holidays, to be able to put smiles on kids' faces, it's really hard to explain. It's a blessing to be in this position and it's a joyful time."

"It was a fun time to come out here and be able to celebrate Christmas and give back and hang out with the kids," tight end Josh Oliver added.