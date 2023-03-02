Ravens' Rashod Bateman claps back after GM DeCosta's comments on track record of wide receivers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman clapped back on social media after learning of General Manager Eric DeCosta's response toward his track record of wide receivers.

During his press availability at the NFL combine on Wednesday, DeCosta answered a question on why the Ravens don't have an elite wide receiver, which is a focus this offseason.

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers," DeCosta said. "We're going to keep swinging. There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying."

my apologies 🫂 — Rashod Bateman (@R_bateman2) March 2, 2023

Bateman, a 2021 first-round draft pick by the Ravens, took offense to those comments in a since-deleted social media post.

"How bout you play to your player's strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 ...blame the one you let do this.... we take heat 24/7 . & keep us healthy ... care about US & see what happen..ain't no promises tho ... tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason."

Bateman later posted "my apologies" with a hugging emoji.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a former 1,000-yard receiver who requested to be traded from the Ravens in 2022, chimed in with, "Let him cook."

The Ravens have yet to draft a Pro Bowl wide receiver since they joined the NFL in 1996.

According to ESPN, the Ravens' wide receiver corps has the fewest receiving yards (25,910) in the NFL and the second-fewest catches (2,004) in the past 12 seasons.

Bateman played just five games in 2021 because of a groin injury, then last year, he played just six games before he had season-ending foot surgery.

In two seasons, Bateman has 800 receiving yards with three touchdowns, and 61 catches.

DeCosta said at the media availability that he has spoken with Bateman this offseason about the rehabbing.

"We text quite a bit. I know he's very excited, chomping at the bit, to get into the offseason program."