Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings Colts back to Maryland -- a thoroughbred team

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is bringing the Colts back to Maryland.

It's not a football team, but rather a thoroughbred team.

Jackson is the lead owner of a group investing in the Maryland Colts, a Baltimore-based team in the National Thoroughbred League.

The Ravens' two-time MVP joins a star-studded list of NTL partners that include Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Rick Ross, Nelly, Tanya Tucker and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Jackson will also launch a program to expose less-privileged children to one of Maryland's most storied industries, including free tickets to the NTL Baltimore Cup, and an apprentice program to give promising teenagers job training, under renowned trainer Chad Brown, a multiple-time winner of the Preakness Stakes," the NTL announced.

"I am truly excited to be a part of this great opportunity," Jackson said in a statement. "The core values of excellence, teamwork, community, and leadership will help push the program beyond our expectations. I believe through our efforts and determination more opportunities will be opened for the youth of the state of Maryland. We look forward to seeing the success of such a great vision become a reality."

What to know about the NTL

NTL considers itself to be a "first-of-its-kind racing league reimagining America's oldest spectator sport by creating a team-based professional sports league, by consistently and safely running exceptional horses allowing fans the chance to root for the same stars' month after month and year after year."

The league expanded from six teams in its first year to 10 this year, which starts on Sept. 1 with the Nashville Cup. There is a $3 million purse for the entire season.

Thoroughbred owners will be able to nominate their horses to be drafted by one of the 10 NTL teams onto their roster," according to the NTL, and those drafted horses, who will represent the teams during the races, will be eligible to run in these NTL races for the $3 million purse pool.

For more on the National Thoroughbred League, check out this website.

How the NTL is scored

The National Thoroughbred League has 10 teams competing in a Cup Series. Each Cup has a five-race competition.

According to the NTL, all 10 teams enter one athlete from their roster in each race – with teams accruing points throughout. The entire competition takes less than three hours with lots of surprises between the races.

Races will be run at standard lengths, ranging from three-quarters of a mile (6 furlongs) up to a mile, on both dirt and turf, encompassing horses of both genders, according to NTL

Teams compete for 3000 points at each of the Cups. The team with the most points on the day wins that Cup. The team with the most points for the year wins the NTL Championship.

Pimlico to open for NTL Cup in 2025

In July, the historic Pimlico Race Course was transferred to the state of Maryland for renovations and redevelopment.

The process involves Maryland taking over control of the track, building a training center and eventually closing Laurel Park to shift full-time racing to Pimlico.

The plan includes renovating the track surface and grandstand, adding additional stalls and a new training track, as well as redevelop the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.

While it's expected that construction will be underway at Pimlico for upwards of three years to complete the full renovations, the State is expected to open up the track for a special National Thoroughbred League race event in 2025, the NTL said.