Ravens' Mark Andrews fully participates in practice, hopeful for playoff return this weekend

BALTIMORE - Ravens' All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews is getting closer to returning, and he could be back this weekend in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It all depends on how he feels.

Andrews, who injured his ankle on November 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the rest of the regular season, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

"It's how I feel, at the end of the day," Andrews said. "Just knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go."

The Ravens own the AFC's best record and earned a bye in the playoffs.

They host the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday needing just two wins to reach the Super Bowl.

Andrews, who was recently designated to return from Injured Reserve, said he is "day to day" but working hard to join the team for this playoff run.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back," Andrews said.

The three-time Pro Bowler credits staff and management who helped him through the recovery process.

"There was a clear-cut plan in process," Andrews said. "I'm very thankful for the people around here, from (owner) Mr. (Steve) Bisciotti, making my life easier through the travel and everything else, Coach Harbaugh, the training staff in the weight room. These guys had a plan together for me and all I had to do was come here every day and work and get better and better. We've made a lot of progress."

In Andrews' absence, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up.

He has 411 receiving yards with five touchdowns. He scored two touchdowns in the Ravens' 56-19 win over Miami on December 31.

That's why, if he's not feeling ready to play this weekend, he is confident in his team advancing.

"If I feel like I am close, but not there, I will let these guys go and hopefully be ready next weekend," Andrews said.

If the Ravens win this weekend, they will play host to either Kansas City or Buffalo on Sunday, January 28, with the Super Bowl on the line.

Andrews said he doesn't harbor and hard feelings toward Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who used a hip-drop tackle that knocked him out for the season.

"it was just kind of an unfortunate event," Andrews said. "They want to ban the tackle? Fine, but I'm going to play hard no matter what. I don't blame the guy. He was just playing ball."