Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returns to practice

OWINGS MILLS -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was spotted back on the practice field Friday for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury during the team's Week 11 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

TE @Mandrews_81 has been designated for return and returned to practice‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOnM6pWG3o — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 12, 2024

Andrews had surgery to repair a ligament in his ankle on November 21st and was placed on injured reserve. The team has designated him to return from injured reserve opening his 21-day window to rejoin the team's active 53-man roster.

Andrews was set to have a great year before the injury with 45 receptions and 6 touchdowns.

The Ravens are hopeful to have him back on the field in time for the playoffs, but it is not clear he will play when the team opens up their playoff run from M&T Bank Stadium just over a week from now.