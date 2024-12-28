Ravens legends Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda among NFL Hall of Fame finalists

BALTIMORE - Two former Baltimore Ravens players may soon be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Both former Defensive Player of the Year Terell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda were named as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Saturday, per AP news.

The two are being considered among 15 other NFL legends like two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and record-setting tight end Antonio Gates.

Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda have been named finalists for the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2025‼️ pic.twitter.com/2dAOofZl5O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2024

During his 17-year-long career, Suggs played 16 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. He was named the top defensive player in 2011 after he ended the season as one of the top pass rushers in the league, with 139 sacks.

During that season, Suggs was able to lead the NFL with seven forced fumbles and 14 sacks.

Suggs has been recognized as the eighth-best pass rusher since it became an official stat in 1982. He is also a 2x Super Bowl Champion, one being with the Ravens.

Yanda is also hailed as a Super Bowl champion after spending his entire 13-year career playing with the Baltimore Ravens.

The finalists will be announced during the week of the Super Bowl in February 2025.