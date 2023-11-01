Ravens' Lamar Jackson shies away from talking about NFC domination: 'Trying to win regardless'

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson just wants to win, no matter who he is playing against.

However, he has been dominant as a starting quarterback against teams in the NFC.

Jackson has a career 17-1 record in six seasons against opponents from the other conference.

"We're playing football, man. It's not about NFC or AFC," Jackson said on Wednesday. "I'm trying to win regardless."

Jackson passed for a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over in the Ravens' 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals, from the NFC West, last Sunday.

The week before, he accounted for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Ravens' 38-6 win over another NFC opponent, the Detroit Lions.

The Ravens (6-2) take on another NFC opponent on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks (5-2), who lead the NFC West.

"I'm going to go in there prepared like any other team," Jackson said. "Hopefully, the score keeps going up. Hopefully, it is 18-1 after this."

The Ravens, leaders in the AFC North, can provide some distance in the standings with three consecutive home games. After Seattle, they host the Cleveland Browns and then the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We are very excited," Jackson said. "I'm looking forward it to. We are not traveling, we are staying home, grounded."