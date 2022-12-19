Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravens James Proche helps promote new mental health crisis hotline

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — To raise awareness of the 988 crisis line, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign featuring Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver James Proche.

Launched nationally this summer, 988 has been implemented across Maryland and officials are working to raise awareness about this resource with this partnership.  

Anyone who is experiencing a drug, alcohol, or mental health crisis can call or text 988 to receive assistance.  This includes those who are struggling with anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts.    

"It is encouraging to have known and respected local figures advocating for 988," MDH Acting Deputy Secretary for the Behavioral Health Administration Dr. Lisa Burgess.  "With his passion for behavioral health advocacy, Mr. Proche's visible support can help increase the awareness of this life-saving resource to our residents. Additionally, it may help reduce stigma around this important topic."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.