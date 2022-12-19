Ravens James Proche helps promote new mental health crisis hotline

BALTIMORE — To raise awareness of the 988 crisis line, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of a new advertising campaign featuring Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver James Proche.

Launched nationally this summer, 988 has been implemented across Maryland and officials are working to raise awareness about this resource with this partnership.

Anyone who is experiencing a drug, alcohol, or mental health crisis can call or text 988 to receive assistance. This includes those who are struggling with anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts.

"It is encouraging to have known and respected local figures advocating for 988," MDH Acting Deputy Secretary for the Behavioral Health Administration Dr. Lisa Burgess. "With his passion for behavioral health advocacy, Mr. Proche's visible support can help increase the awareness of this life-saving resource to our residents. Additionally, it may help reduce stigma around this important topic."