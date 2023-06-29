Ravens' J.K. Dobbins tackles new challenge - WJZ weatherman

BALTIMORE - Ravens' running back J.K., Dobbins isn't ready to give up his day job.

But if he did, meteorology may be his calling card.

Recently, Dobbins accepted another challenge – weatherman at WJZ News.

Weeks before Dobbins returns to training camp with his Ravens' teammates, he learned about meteorology from WJZ Chief Meteorologist Derek Beasley.

"The GFS is the American Model," Beasley explained. "It's a long-range model that we use, and we can kind of see all the storms that are happening there now. And it's a forecast that goes out in the future. This is just one of the models that we use."

Dobbins stood in front of the green screen and took his turn.

"I'm J.K. Dobbins. I might have taken my man Derek's spot today," Dobbins said. "So today, as you can see, in this part right here, College Park, I'm an Ohio State guy, I've been here a few times and it's not too hot ever. But it's a great place now that I'm a Marylander. We have 80 degrees right here, you can do a lot. I recommend you go outside and have a great day, get a tan and Vitamin D."

Dobbins reports for Ravens training camp in Owings Mills on July 25.