Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate home opener win against Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are back on track in the second week of the NFL season, and fans called the atmosphere inside M&T Bank Stadium "electric."

A key win against the Cleveland Browns, a divisional opponent, made the victory even sweeter for The Flock. Add in four touchdown passes by Lamar Jackson, and the defense forcing turnovers, the fans believe this is the team's year to take it to the Super Bowl.

Fans react to Ravens' home opener win

A Flock-full of fans went to Federal Hill to celebrate the home opener win and what they hope is the beginning of a long season ahead.

"It was sketchy at first, because you were like, 'Are we going to do it again?' And then we just came out, started just going off," said Steven Donati Jr. of Dundalk.

This is the Ravens' 30th season, and home games honor the eras of the team. Fans said there was a lot of energy inside the stadium this week.

"You can tell a bunch of people were excited," said Ryan Harrison of Reisterstown. "Just after the week we had last week, just to build up coming to this game. It was a really great experience for everyone."

Fans said the Ravens embody this city: A tough team that will put everything on the line to win.

"Football is a Baltimore thing. Baltimore loves football and crabs," Donati Jr. added. "It's just a good group of guys that want to do it for each other. And that's what Baltimore is about, leaning on the next man."

The energy isn't only felt on game day. Baltimore comes alive during the football season.

"It echoes, not only in the mezzanines of the stadium, but [in] each neighborhood and downtown… Hopefully, we can do some things together and pick everybody up," said Lucas Boulter of Canton. "Hopefully Lamar Jackson has a good season, the rest of the team, and we capitalize on a Super Bowl."

Fans said they aren't satisfied with a playoff game or two. The Flock wants football in February and a victory parade.

What's next?

The Ravens will face the Detroit Lions on Monday, Sept. 22, to close out the third week of the season.

The Lions beat the Chicago Bears 52-21 on Sunday and are 1-1 so far this season.