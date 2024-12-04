Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson suspended a game for refusing to play Sunday, GM says

The Ravens have their bye week this week after a devastating loss to the Eagles

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been suspended for one game after refusing to enter the game last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, General Manager Eric DeCosta said.

Johnson will miss the Ravens' next game against the New York Giants on December 15 for conduct detrimental to the team. The Ravens (8-5) are on a bye this week.

"We will have no further comments on this matter going forward," DeCosta said.

Johnson, a Pro Bowl wide receiver for Pittsburgh in 2021, was acquired by the Ravens in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on October 29. He has one reception for six yards in four games for Baltimore.

Johnson has 422 career catches for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns in his career. His best season was in 2021 when he had 107 catches for 1,161 yards. He entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Toledo.

He led the Panthers with 30 catches for 357 yards in seven games with Carolina this season before being traded.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was vague about Johnson's future with the team earlier this week.

"At this time, I'm going to have to wait just to clarify because there are some moving parts there we are going to have to figure out and explore," Harbaugh said. "I know that's not the answer you want, but that's the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now."