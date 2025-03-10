Hundreds rally in Maryland over labor-friendly legislation

Maryland union members are speaking out and pressuring state leaders to stand with their workers.

Hundreds from across the state and region joined the "Whose Side Are You On" rally on Monday at Lawyers Mall at the State House in Annapolis to call on lawmakers to pass labor-friendly legislation.

Union leaders spoke as many in the crowd carried signs and chanted to members of the Maryland General Assembly. Union members rally each year in Annapolis for workers' rights.

"We know that we are on the side of democracy and justice and equality and good-paying jobs with benefits that sustain our families, that move us into careers, that keep our livelihood and give generational wealth," said Donna Edwards, the president of the Maryland State & DC AFL-CIO.