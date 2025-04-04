Rachel Morin's trial hears from key witnesses, including children and boyfriend

It was an emotional first day of testimony during the trial in the death of Rachel Morin.

First on the stand was Morin's 14-year-old daughter, Violet Custer.

Morin's last texts were sent around 7:00 p.m.

Custer spoke in detail about the day Morin disappeared, adding that the last text message she received from her mother was at 7:01 p.m., and then she stopped answering.

Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, testified he also noticed Morin stopped responding to text messages just after seven. He said when his messages stopped delivering, he called Morin. The first calls went to voicemail, and then he started getting a beeping tone.

Tobin said he went back to the trail and found Morin's car in the parking lot.

He thought she might be cheating on him, so he checked neighboring bars with no luck. That's when he says he went back to Morin's house and found Custer panicking for the same reason, so they called 911.

That call was played in the courtroom.

Morin's oldest child, Faye McMahon, also testified to texting with her mother at around 7 p.m. on August 5th, 2023, but then Morin abruptly stopped responding.

Small deer trail leads to discovery of body

We also heard testimony from Deputy First Class Garrett Carr, who responded to Morin's home the night she disappeared and filed the missing person report.

Lastly, a man named Evan Knapp testified that he went with a friend to search the Ma and Pa trail on August 6th, 2023, after social media posts began to circulate that Morin was missing.

Knapp says he noticed a small deer trail off the main trail and decided to go check it out.

He then noticed a bloody rock and continued down the path through brush towards a tunnel, where he ultimately spotted a naked woman lying face up.

He and his friend called 911 to alert authorities they had found Morin's body.

Testimony is set to continue Monday at 9:30 a.m.