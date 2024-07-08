"Queen of Funk" Chaka Khan, a 10-time Grammy winner, added as Baltimore Artscape headliner

BALTIMORE - Legendary singer Chaka Khan, the "Queen of Funk," will headline Baltimore's Artscape next month, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

Khan, winner of 10 Grammy Awards, is known for her hits "I'm Every Woman," "Tell Me Something Good," "Sweet Thing," Higher Love" and "Do You Love What You Feel," among others.

Khan will be joined by singer Maeta on Friday, August 2.

Artscape is a free three-day celebration of Baltimore's art scene with performers, shows and a variety of entertainment. It will be on August 2-4 in the Mount Vernon, Bolton Hill, Charles North and Station North Arts districts.

"#Baltimore, y'all thought we were done with the Artscape lineup? Nope! The incomparable, legendary @chakakhan will hit the stage on Friday, August 2nd, as she continues to celebrate 50 incredible years of her music!" Scott said on social media.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Sheila E. will be the headliner on Saturday, August 3 at 8:45 p.m. on the Mt. Royal Station Main Stage.

The next day at 3 p.m., The Original Wailers -- featuring Al Anderson, lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers -- will close out this year's celebration of Baltimore's art scene.

"The goal is to continue to elevate Baltimore as a beacon for arts, culture and creative innovation nationwide. Partnership with stakeholder communities is valuable," said Rachel Graham, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.