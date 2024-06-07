Sheila E. and The Original Wailers headlining Artscape 2024, with another headliner to be announced

Port Of Baltimore's main channel to reopen and other top stories 6/7/2024

BALTIMORE -- The "Queen of Percussion" Sheila E. and The Original Wailers are two headliners of the 40th edition of Artscape, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Friday. There's another closing act the organizers have not yet announced.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Sheila E. released her hit album "The Glamorous Life" 40 years ago. She'll be performing on Saturday, August 3 at 8:45 p.m. on the Mt. Royal Station Main Stage.

The next day at 3 p.m., The Original Wailers -- featuring Al Anderson, lead guitarist for Bob Marley & The Wailers -- will close out this year's celebration of Baltimore's art scene.

And then there's a mystery performer.

"The first night of Artscape 40 closes with a very special act to be announced in the days to come," BOPA said in a news release.

The nonprofit also announced a new exhibition in addition to the Sondheim Semifinalists Exhibition and the return of B_24. There will now be an exhibition in MICA's Pinkard Gallery featuring the work of distinguished local artists.

"I am proud to welcome Baltimore's premier arts and culture festival back for its 40th year," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "Artscape is Baltimore. Our vibrant artistic community is at the heart of our identity as Charm City. I want to encourage everyone to come out the first weekend in August to enjoy what is sure to be one of the best events of the year."

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Artscape.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Sheila E. performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Leon Bennett

The Artscape markets

It wouldn't be Artscape without the sprawling artists' markets, where visitors can procure art by everyone from kids, to students, to professionals.

The Artists' Market features 101 artists presenting original work available for purchase.

MICA students will sell their work in MICA's Brown Center.

Then, in Gordon Plaza, Jubilee Arts will activate a Youth Artist Market — an extension of Kidscape where youth vendors can sell their artistic creations, BOPA said.

More performers

In addition to Sheila E., Saturday acts earlier in the day on the Main Stage include neo-soul artist Joi Carter, House music by Live From The Paradox, and hop-hop performer WhoCamille.

Gracing the Main Stage on Sunday will be jazz/funk musician Navasha Daya and the Trinidad & Tobago Steel Drum Band.

Project Artscape returns

Project Artscape is back after its 2023 debut. The event will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to the runway.

This year's fashion shows will happen at The Garage on West Lanvale Street, where 12 local designers be showcased.

Each show will be backed by an original composition from the Baltimore Jazz Alliance, BOPA said.

Share your Artscape memories

If you have photos and videos from Artscapes past that you would like to share, BOPA is looking to collect them in celebration of Artscape 40.

Submit your memories here or by emailing memories to BOPAcommunications@promotionandarts.org.