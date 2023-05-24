QB Lamar Jackson joins Ravens' voluntary OTAs: 'It's great to be out here again'

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got his first true taste of learning the new offense implemented by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Jackson reported on Wednesday to the Ravens' voluntary organized team activities in Owings Mills.

He spoke with the media for the first time since signing his mega contract deal.

"It's great to be out here again," Jackson said. "It's great seeing my guys and everyone working so hard to try and achieve our goal this year."

It has been a rollercoaster of an offseason for Jackson and the Ravens.

He recovered from a PCL injury that forced him to miss the final five regular-season games last year, and the playoff game against Cincinnati.

There were cryptic social media tweets, reports of how much money Jackson turned down and a trade request.

Ultimately, Jackson signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million.

On Wednesday, Jackson threw passes and participated in a practice for the first time since early December.

"We are ramping him up in terms of conditioning," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been working, but with the conditioning here and the running, learning the offense, we are just ramping him up. He'll probably do a little bit more tomorrow and then a little bit more the next day."

Jackson said Monken's offense will likely allow him to pass more. Although, if need be, he will still use his legs as a weapon.

"Just being able to throw the ball down the field," Jackson said. "Running can only take you so far. With this new era of teams and offenses, we need that, and coach Monken, this offense is looking tremendous."

Jackson has new additions to his offense in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor.

Harbaugh said Beckham is training in Arizona.

"I don't have any problem with that," Harbaugh said.

But far as the new offense, Jackson said he is excited about the potential.

"Even in the meeting rooms, (Coach Monken) is very active. We are enjoying the learning process of him teaching us the new offense," Jackson said. "If we are winning, everybody will be happy. we will see how it does."

Harbaugh said he is happy to see No. 8 in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.

"I don't have an evaluation right now. He looked good," Harbaugh said. "I'm excited that he's here. I knew he was going to be here. He was into the meetings. He locked in and he's getting back with the guys."

The Ravens continue their voluntary team workouts on May 25; May 30; June 1-2; June 5-6; and June 8-9. They will have mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.

Training camp gets underway in late July before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 11 in the Ravens' first preseason game.

The Ravens open the regular season at home on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.