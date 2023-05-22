Ravens will begin offseason OTA voluntary workouts on Monday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will return to their practice facility on Monday to begin official team workouts.

The first day of the Ravens' offseason OTA voluntary workouts get underway at the Under Armour Performance Center with several new pieces to their offense.

The Ravens, earlier this month, signed star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a mega five-year, $260 million contract extension. He didn't attend the team's unofficial "football camp" practices, and there is no word on whether he will be at the voluntary workouts.

Jackson has a lot of new parts surrounding him.

He has a new offensive coordinator in Todd Monken and three new wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., rookie Zay Flowers and veteran Nelson Agholor.

The Ravens went 10-7 last season, finishing second in the AFC North. They were edged, 24-17, by the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Game after Cincinnati's Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

However, Jackson missed the final five regular-season games and the playoff game.

The Ravens continue their voluntary team workouts on May 24-25; May 30; June 1-2; June 5-6; and June 8-9. They will have mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.

Training camp gets underway in late July before playing the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 11 in the Ravens first preseason game.

The Ravens open the regular-season at home on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.