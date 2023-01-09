Preview: On the Dot: Carbon Dioxide: The Invisible Problem

On the Dot: Carbon Dioxide: The Invisible Problem

We frequently show you the effects of climate change.

This past week we've seen its impact in California where an atmospheric river storm is causing devastating flooding.

That's why we're committing more time to understand climate change, why it's happening and how it's impacting our communities.

We're going to bring you a unique kind of story that takes you on a journey of discovery, called "On The Dot."

Our guide for these adventures is David Schechter.

We arrived in San Francisco a few days ago, and it's been the same forecast every day—Rain. Rain and more rain.

This entire area is experiencing what's called a parade of storms -- band after band of heavy showers flooding streets, knocking out power, the winds.

All of the damage is caused by heavy rains, high winds and flooding.

WJZ: It's interesting we're talking about flooding in an area that's been dealing with a drought.

David Schechter: The extremes are getting more profound.

Just as the droughts increase the severity of fire season rising temperatures increase the frequency of rain events like here in California this week.

WJZ: David, you've joined our team to help us see the impacts and causes of climate change and show us the science. Why do you think everyone needs a deeper understanding of all this?

David Schechter: I think there are lots of people out there who accept that the climate is changing and that's impacting us in some pretty harsh ways, particularly with extreme weather events.

Which is all true.

But, I think people are busy living their lives and may not have the time or bandwidth to dig in very deep on the issue.

So, I'm hoping to take everyone on a guided journey to understand this better. To go to cool places, meet amazing people, have fun and learn a lot.

WJZ: And the first journey you're taking us on is tomorrow night. Tell us about it.

David Schechter: For sure.

Tomorrow we will talk about the root cause of climate change, which also happens to be a totally invisible problem. It's about all the carbon dioxide we're adding to the atmosphere and how it's changing our planet. And we start in Hawaii.

And do you know who is holding their breath the most?

Young people.

From a CBS News poll from November.

Sixty-five percent of voters between the ages of 18-29 say climate change is "very serious."

And at least 40 percent of other age groups think it's a very serious issue and another reason we are committed to this reporting.

WJZ: That looks great David. Can't wait to watch.

Catch David's in-depth story on the invisible problem Tuesday night at 5 p.m. on WJZ.