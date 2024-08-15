President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Maryland Thursday

President Biden to be joined by VP Kamala Harris and Governor Wes Moore in PG County Thursday

President Biden to be joined by VP Kamala Harris and Governor Wes Moore in PG County Thursday

President Biden to be joined by VP Kamala Harris and Governor Wes Moore in PG County Thursday

BALTIMORE -- President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set for their first appearance together since he dropped out of the race, and it's happening in Maryland.

This will be the first joint event for the two since Mr. Biden ended his 2024 campaign and Harris became the Democratic nominee for president.

The White House announced Mr. Biden and Harris will be in Prince George's County Thursday afternoon to discuss progress they are making to "lower costs for the American people."

They are expected to focus on prescription drug costs.

We are more than 80 days from Election Day, and the economy is a key point for both campaigns this week. Harris is expected to unveil more details in her first economic policy speech on Friday.

A new report out Wednesday put the annual inflation rate at 2.9 percent in July, the first time it's been under three percent since 2021.

The Biden administration says the momentum is in the right direction.

Governor Wes Moore is expected to attend the event.