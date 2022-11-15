Port Covington to be rebranded as 'Baltimore Peninsula'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Port Covington neighborhood is getting a makeover.

The first step is rebranding. The community will now be known as the Baltimore Peninsula.

Baltimore project, along the South Baltimore waterfront, will be redeveloped into a growing space with shopping, dining, living and recreation.

Officials will announce the new branding Tuesday evening, and expand on the future of Baltimore Peninsula.

"Celebrating the community built on impactful, inclusive and equitable development," according to a release.

Baltimore Peninsula is a 235-acre redevelopment project located on Baltimore City's prime waterfront, featuring investments from Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

When completed, the project will include up to 14 million square feet of new, mixed-use development; 2.5 miles of restored waterfront; and 40 acres of parks and green space.

"The Baltimore Peninsula redevelopment is expected to generate fresh opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship for Baltimore City residents and its local workforce," a release said.