Man charged in shooting of Baltimore County officer in precinct parking lot

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a Baltimore County police officer on Thursday, March 13, in a precinct parking lot near the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) campus in Catonsville, according to police.

Andrew Britt, 27, is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Britt is accused of walking around to the back of the Wilkens Precinct and shooting an officer during a shift change, according to police.

Officer released from hospital

The officer, who has not been identified, was released from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday.

Medical staff, law enforcement officers and county leaders were among the spectators as the officer left the hospital to return home with his family where he will continue to recover.

"This is a blessed day and I am so happy that the officer did so well and he went home with his family," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "I think all our prayers were answered."

Officer, suspect wounded in shootout

Police said the suspect initially walked into the precinct lobby before walking around back to engage with an officer who was pumping gas. Moments later, the man allegedly fired shots before two other officers returned gunfire.

The officer and the suspect were injured in the shootout.

The officer, who had been with the department for seven years, was taken to the hospital within four minutes, according to police, and went into surgery. He was listed as in "guarded condition," meaning medical personnel kept a close eye on the officer.

The suspect went to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot, officials said.

"We keep (the officer) and his family in our prayers," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said. "We also keep members of the Baltimore County Police Department in our prayers."

Officers placed on leave

The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol, and charges against the suspect are pending, officials said.

The officers who were placed on leave are Officer Wright who has two years of service and Officer Smith, who has 25 years of service, according to police. Both officers work in the Operations Bureau.