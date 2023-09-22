Police: Man shot, killed near East Baltimore's Clifton Park Golf Course

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed near the Clifton Park Golf Course on Friday.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive to investigate a report of a shooting at 3:48 p.m.

Once there, they found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

An ambulance took the male to a hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Police did not make public the age of the gunshot victim.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.