Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man shot, killed near East Baltimore's Clifton Park Golf Course

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday afternoon news update | September 22, 2023
Here's your Friday afternoon news update | September 22, 2023 02:05

BALTIMORE -- A male was shot and killed near the Clifton Park Golf Course on Friday.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of St. Lo Drive to investigate a report of a shooting at 3:48 p.m.

Once there, they found a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

An ambulance took the male to a hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Police did not make public the age of the gunshot victim.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.