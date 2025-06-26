Man dies after being restrained by Baltimore police, prompting AG investigation

A man died while in police custody in West Baltimore, prompting an investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Investigators said the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis at the intersection of West Franklin Street and North Franklintown Road on Tuesday, June 24, when an officer attempted to restrain him.

While in restraints and waiting for medical assistance, the AG's Office said the man became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

AG: The man went unconscious while handcuffed

Investigators said the man approached a Baltimore police officer, who was stopped at a traffic light in a marked patrol vehicle.

The man walked into the middle of the roadway a couple of times as the officer was speaking with him, according to the AG's Office.

Investigators said the officer attempted to restrain the man for his safety, and when other officers arrived, he was placed in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Moments later, at around 10:30 p.m., the man was responsive, investigators said.

The Attorney General's Office said the officers were wearing body cameras and recorded the incident.

Woman shot by police in West Baltimore

On Wednesday, June 25, officers in West Baltimore shot and killed a 70-year-old woman who attacked them with a knife, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The woman allegedly lunged at the officers with the knife before she was shot twice. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Worley said officers responded to the home on Mosher Street for a mental health crisis.

He said officers attempted to take her into custody for her safety, but when she didn't comply with orders, she was tased and then shot.

Worley said there have been more than 20 calls to the home this year, including for behavioral health crises.

"I think this is a nationwide crisis with behavioral health crisis. Unfortunately, too many of them end up with the use of force," Worley said. "We've done an excellent job with training our officers, getting them to de-escalate these situations. Unfortunately, this one, they weren't able to de-escalate, and it ended in tragedy."

Maryland's Attorney General's Office is investigating, which is the protocol for police shootings.