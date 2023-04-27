Watch CBS News
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting near Glen Burnie schools

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that led three Anne Arundel County schools to shelter in place earlier this month. 

Around 1 p.m on April 13, police responded to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie. 

26-year-old Brandon Williams was pronounced dead.   

19-year-old Dominic Taylor has been arrested and charged with the murder of Williams.

Even though charges have been filed, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

April 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

