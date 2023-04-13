Watch CBS News
Three schools shelter-in-place after deadly shooting in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — Old Mill Complex, Rippling Woods ES, and Ruth Parker Eason School sheltered in place Thursday afternoon after a deadly shooting, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and schools have resumed normal activities. 

Around 1 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie. 

One victim was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 1:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

