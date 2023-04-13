Three schools shelter-in-place after deadly shooting in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE — Old Mill Complex, Rippling Woods ES, and Ruth Parker Eason School sheltered in place Thursday afternoon after a deadly shooting, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said.
The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and schools have resumed normal activities.
Around 1 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie.
One victim was pronounced dead.
The suspect was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.
This story is developing and will be updated.
