Three schools shelter-in-place after deadly shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — Old Mill Complex, Rippling Woods ES, and Ruth Parker Eason School sheltered in place Thursday afternoon after a deadly shooting, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and schools have resumed normal activities.

Around 1 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie.

One victim was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing dark clothing.

This story is developing and will be updated.