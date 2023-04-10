Police arrest man in East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man, Alan Blue, in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl last week.

Detectives said that Blue shot the 15-year-old victim in the 900 block of Belnord Avenue on April 4.

He was arrested on April 6 in the 3800 block of Elmora Avenue, and was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.

Blue has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder.