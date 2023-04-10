Watch CBS News
Police arrest man in East Baltimore shooting of 15-year-old girl

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man, Alan Blue, in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl last week.

Detectives said that Blue shot the 15-year-old victim in the 900 block of Belnord Avenue on April 4.  

He was arrested on April 6 in the 3800 block of Elmora Avenue, and was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.

Blue has been charged with attempted 1st degree murder. 



First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

