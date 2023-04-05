15-year-old girl shot in the arm in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm late Tuesday night in East Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Belnord Avenue at around 10:33 p.m. on April 4, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, citizens informed them a teenage girl had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She was transported by medics to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.