Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old girl shot in the arm in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm late Tuesday night in East Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of North Belnord Avenue at around 10:33 p.m. on April 4, after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, citizens informed them a teenage girl had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She was transported by medics to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.