Photos: Baltimore Orioles fans flock to Camden Yards for season opener

Fans flocked to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday, March 26, under sunny skies, to watch their beloved Orioles open the 2026 season against the Minnesota Twins.

The ballpark was filled with high energy ahead of the first home game of the season.

"This is Christmas time," Orioles fan Maureen Hall said. "So, we have to dress for the occasion."

It's not an official holiday, but it's a day that Orioles fans mark on the calendar.

"We come to opening day every year," Avery Barksdale said. "It's exciting."

Opening Day atmosphere at Camden Yards

Fans said they've been waiting months for opening day. Some said there's a lot to look forward to at Camden Yards.

"With the revamp of the whole stadium," Deb Bearor said. "The new club level. We are so excited to see all the improvements this team has made."

Starting outside of Camden Yards, a pre-game dance party provided energy for O's fans. Then, fans eagerly waited for the gates to open.

"I'm thrilled," Orioles fan Beth Mink said. "It's my first opening day. I'm here with my two siblings and my niece. It's just a beautiful day. We couldn't have gotten better weather."

Taking in the sights

The first home game of the season means you must dress to impress. From shields, baseball patches, to even polar bear hats, you could find it all in this crowd.

"We break out the big gear," said Robin Goodwin. "We actually spend the winter making new stuff and showing it off."

Mink said she's just taking in all the sights and sounds.

"I had no idea it would be this big, this many people, and so much orange and black," she said. "I mean everybody. I saw a man without an Orioles hat on, and I said, 'Mister, you need to get a hat.'"

They said opening day is special, filled with fans of all ages.

"To see the kids here, it's a generational thing," Bearor said. "I mean, my dad took me to games."

Opening Day photos

Here are some photos from the Baltimore Orioles' home opener:

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Diane Shaw

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Adam Smith

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Ashley Kuhn

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Diane Shaw

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Diane Shaw

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Diane Shaw

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Jeffrey Powell

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Roger Lear

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Roger Lear

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Roger Lear

Baltimore Orioles opening day Photo by Diane Shaw

Photo by Rita Williams

Fans stand during the singing of the national anthem before an opening-day baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams / AP

The Baltimore Orioles grounds crew rolls out the orange carpet before an opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams / AP

Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso (25) runs onto the orange carpet during player introductions before an opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams / AP

Baltimore Orioles' Pete Alonso runs onto the orange carpet during player introductions before an opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Baltimore. Terrance Williams / AP