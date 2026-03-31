20-year sentence for Baltimore County pet crematorium owner who gave sand instead of ashes

A Baltimore County pet crematorium owner was sentenced to 20 years in jail and ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution after he provided pet parents with sand and debris instead of ashes, according to the County State's Attorney's Office.

Rodney Ward pleaded guilty to theft and malicious destruction of property in February after he and his wife, Yalanda, were both charged in connection with a scam at Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services.

During Rodney Ward's sentencing hearing, more than 60 victims spoke out, saying they received boxes of remains which turned out to be gravel, baking soda and debris, court officials said. Fifteen of the victims shared verbal impact statements, while another 40 shared written statements.

During the hearing, the judge called Rodney Ward "particularly cruel," and said he caused "real pain" and utter betrayal.

Yalanda Ward's trial is set to begin on May 6, 2026, court records show.

Fake pet crematorium scam

Through their unlicensed pet crematorium, located in Catonsville, the Wards collected about $13,000 from victims, according to court documents

Investigators uncovered the alleged scam in April 2025, when the remains of 38 different animals were found in the back of a hearse in Baltimore.

Remains of several animals were found in the back of a hearse in Baltimore. April 2025. CBS News Baltimore

During Rodney Ward's trial, prosecutors said the material that was given to pet owners did not contain any animal remains.

A few of the samples contained human elements such as teeth and dental implants, prosecutors said. Most of the purported ashes contained "building materials," like concrete powder, according to forensic anthropologist Dr. Rhys Williams.

Victims speak out during trial

During Rodney Ward's trial, dozens of pet owners impacted by the alleged scam spoke out.

Sharon Thomas said she trusted Loving Care Pet Funeral with the remains of her 17-year-old service dog, Blackie Dior.

"He quoted scripture; he did all of this to make me feel comfortable. I would never think that he would be so demonic," said Thomas.

Despite the investigation, court officials said some pet remains are still not accounted for.

"Why did you leave them on the side of the road? Why did you pack them in that hearse, and for the rest of us, where are our pets?" Nikki Pickens said during the trial.