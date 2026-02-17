Owner of Baltimore County pet crematorium pleads guilty after giving sand instead of pets' ashes

The owner of a Baltimore County pet crematorium pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges after giving some pet owners sand instead of their pets' ashes.

Rodney Ward and his wife, Yalanda, were both charged in connection with the scam at Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services in Catonsville.

On Tuesday, Rodney Ward pleaded guilty to theft and malicious destruction of property.

Yalanda Ward is also expected to appear for a court hearing Tuesday.

Arrest after alleged scam

According to court documents, the Wards' unlicensed business collected nearly $13,000 from victims. There were at least 51 victims, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office.

"Every single one of them has remains or a box that they thought were their pets' remains," said Adam Lippe with the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office. "It turned out to be non-animal. It turned out to be what I indicated in court, which was sand, gravel, baking soda, fertilizer."

Uncovering the alleged cremation scam

In April, investigators found the remains of 38 different animals in the back of a hearse in West Baltimore.

Several victims, including Juanita Logan, told WJZ last year that they used the business to have their pets cremated, and received a box within 24 hours that contained ashes, a cremation ID, and a picture of their pet. The material was later determined not to be ashes.

"They were not ashes. It looked like sand, concrete with wires inside of it," Joy Schoonover told WJZ.

Following the discovery of the scam, Charm City Pet Crematory offered free services to the victims. The company worked with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) and animal control to identify and cremate the recovered pets.