Baltimore-area pet crematorium owners facing charges for allegedly scamming pet owners

The owner of a Baltimore-area pet crematorium has been charged with allegedly scamming pet owners by giving them sand or concrete instead of their pets' ashes.

Rodney Ward and his wife, Yalanda, the owner of Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services in Catonsville, each face 56 charges of malicious destruction of property.

Pet owners say they were scammed

WJZ reported in April that investigators say the remains of 38 different animals were packed inside a hearse in West Baltimore.

Juanita Logan told WJZ that in October 2024, she called Loving Care Pet Funerals to cremate her 14-year-old cat, who had died. Logan said that within 24 hours, she received a box back with his picture and a cremation ID.

However, inside the box was a bag of sand instead of his ashes.

"This is like all I have, and I don't know where he is, and I'm just devastated," Logan told WJZ. "There are no words. The more I talk about it, it puts me back and back and back."

When WJZ attempted to call Loving Care Pet Funerals, no one answered. And, a link to the company's website went to an error page.

"I feel like I failed him because they just tossed him," Logan said in April. "I just pray that through all the remains that they found in the hearse, they find him and whatever is left of him, so I can get the real ashes."

Pet owner Nikki Pickens, who told WJZ she was scammed by Loving Care Pet Funeral, said she hopes families will get justice.

Pickens said her 13-year-old cat, Norbie, died in February, but she received a bag of sand from Loving Care Pet Funeral Services instead of ashes.

"We're hoping that he will come forth and admit what has happened and tell us where we can go to find our babies," Pickens said.

Joy Schoonover found out that the ashes of her dead 17-year-old cat, Garfield, were instead something else after sending him to get cremated at Loving Care Pet Funeral.

"They were not ashes," Schoonover said, "It looked like sand, concrete with wires inside of it."

Baltimore pet crematorium offered free services

A Baltimore pet crematorium offered free pet cremation services to people who claimed to have been scammed by Loving Care Pet Funeral and Cremation Services.

Zoey Robinson-Budreski, from Charm City Pet Crematory, told WJZ she worked with the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) and animal control to cremate the recovered pets for families.

"I couldn't just stand by and not step in and help," said Robinson-Budreski. "It's really sad because he took the trust of a lot of people by misleading them."