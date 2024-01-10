One person pinned by subway train in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters worked to rescue a pedestrian pinned by a subway train at the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, fire officials said.
The person was struck by a train that stops along Pennsylvania Avenue as it arcs across the city, according to fire officials. Their leg was trapped under the train, and they were unconscious as crews attempted to extricate them.
WJZ has learned that the person's leg—or perhaps both of their legs—had to be amputated.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
