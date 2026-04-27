Boyfriend arrested for murder of Maryland woman after telling police she overdosed

A Maryland man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend after he initially told officers that she overdosed, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Scott Kirby, 33, of Pasadena, was charged with murder, assault and giving a false statement to police after his girlfriend, 34-year-old Heather Beaver, was found dead in a home in April 2025, according to police.

Girlfriend found dead in Maryland home

Officers responded to the home in the 1200 block of Lorene Court, where they found Beaver unresponsive after Kirby called 911 and said she appeared to be suffering from an overdose.

An autopsy revealed that Beaver had multiple blunt force injuries, and a toxicology test revealed her death had nothing to do with an overdose, police said.

During their investigation, police found evidence that contradicted Kirby's explanation. Evidence from the scene suggested a violent struggle and assault had occurred.

Investigators eventually determined that Kirby assaulted Beaver, during which she suffered fatal injuries.

Kirby was arrested and charged in Beaver's death on April 23, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 410-222-4731.

Victim's mother condemns domestic violence

In a statement, Beaver's mother, Susan Beaver, said domestic violence affects too many families.

During an interview with WJZ last year, Susan Beaver said her daughter has two children and was in an abusive relationship.

"After a year of grief and unanswered questions, an arrest has finally been made in the murder of my daughter, Heather," Susan Beaver said in a statement. "She was deeply loved and deserved a future filled with safety and happiness."

Susan Beaver said her daughter was working to turn her life around before she died.

"In her memory, I ask our community to take domestic violence seriously - to listen, support and act. We will continue to honor Heather and seek justice in her name," Susan added.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233.