Maryland woman dead after suspected overdose leads to homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County

An Anne Arundel County woman died after she was found by police as they were responding to a suspected overdose in April, according to law enforcement.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Lorene Court in Pasadena, Maryland, on April 4 around 6 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said they found evidence of narcotics and a possible assault at the scene.

According to police, Beaver's cause of death was determined to be from blunt force trauma, prompting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731 or share a tip online HERE.

Homicide cases in Anne Arundel County

Data from Anne Arundel County Police indicates that this is the fourth homicide reported so far in 2025.

Instances of violent crime, including homicides and shootings, declined by nearly 55% last year, with 67 cases reported in 2023 and 30 reported in 2024.

So far in 2025, data shows there have been 22 homicides and shooting incidents reported in the county.

In April, a man was shot and killed by a suspect in Annapolis, about a month after a man was killed and a child was injured in a shooting near a bus stop.

The bus stop shooting sparked concern among some Annapolis residents who said they wanted to see more policing in parts of the city.