Parking violations in Baltimore will cost you more starting Monday

Starting Monday, the cost of parking violations will increase in Baltimore City.

According to the Baltimore Department of Transportation (BCDOT), progressive fines for residential permit parking (RPP) violations in residential areas will be moving to a tiered system - with higher fines for more offenses.

What will residential parking violations cost?

Starting Monday, violators will be fined $50 for their first ticket, $70 for the second violation, $100 for their third offense, and $150 for their fourth violation.

Baltimore City DOT

The new fine system comes after the BCDOT launched a 24-hour parking enforcement program in March to improve parking compliance, reduce traffic, and allow agency resources to be better utilized.

The added overnight enforcement targets habitual parking violators, including illegally parked commercial vehicles in residential neighborhoods, violations of residential permit parking, repeat parking offenders, and other traffic control concerns.

In February, the Parking Authority of Baltimore City introduced a new mobile payment system available for use at metered parking spots and city-operated lots. The system allows users to be notified when their parking time is about to expire and extend their parking time without returning to their vehicle.

While city officials say the new enforcement will help crack down on illegally parked vehicles, including cars that have been abandoned, some residents told WJZ it only adds to existing parking difficulty.

Maryland's crackdown on traffic enforcement

The parking enforcement comes amid an increase in reckless driving penalties statewide.

At the beginning of this year, the state began a new tiered fine structure for speeding tickets - with higher fines for higher speeds.

Fines double when workers are present on the roadway.

The new system came after an I-695 work zone crash that killed six construction workers in March 2023.