Maryland leaders urge drivers to be safe in work zones

Maryland leaders are urging drivers to respect work zones during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Since 2023, the state has tried to stop reckless driving and speeding, particularly in work zones. In March 2023, six construction workers died when two cars, driving at more than 100 mph, collided and crashed into the work zone.

In January and February of this year, the state said it issued 48,000 citations for speeding across 10 work zones, with some drivers flying down the Baltimore Beltway at more than 130 mph.

On a typical day, there are 300 active construction zones with 1,000 workers posted at sites statewide. So far this year, there have been more than 250 work zone crashes.

Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller has spearheaded the state's approach to reduce speeding and make the roadways safer. She says roadworkers are critical to the state and deserve to feel safe on the job.

"They're the people whose lives depend on the choices you and I make behind the wheel," Miller said.

The state reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and drive like their loved ones are working at the construction site.

National Work Zone Awareness Week runs until April 25, and Wednesday marks "Go Orange Day" in Maryland, where people are encouraged to wear orange in support of road workers.

The State Highway Administration lists major projects on its website , or drivers can visit MD 511 for real-time traffic updates.

State's efforts to crack down on work zone speeders

The state says automatic enforcement cameras mounted on vehicles on the side of the highway are a key to changing driver behavior and stopping speeding in its tracks. Additional cameras will be placed at worksites this year.

In January, the state began a new tiered fine structure for speeding tickets. The faster you go, the higher the fine, according to Lt. Gov Miller.

The fines also double when workers are present on the roadway. The highest fine is $1,000, which requires a driver to go more than 40 mph over the posted limit. Twenty-three drivers face this fine so far in 2025.

"That's not a coincidence, it's a clear sign we still have much work to do," Miller said.

Miller says the most concerning statistic is that two drivers flew down the highway in an active work zone at 132 mph and 134 mph, respectively.

"In fact, these two vehicles were recorded going faster than the vehicles involved in those deadly crashes [in 2023]," said William Pines, the Administrator of the State Highway Administration.

The state says citations are lower in the first few months of 2025 when compared to the same time in the last two years, and with more speed cameras deployed.

"Since we have implemented automated speed cameras at more work zone locations, we have seen citations. The amount of speeding has come down," Miller said.

Maryland group working on speeding legislation

In Prince George's County, a grassroots effort to stop speeding on MD 210 is taking hold. SafeRoadsMD is an organization working to create legislation and awareness about speeding statewide.

Ron Weiss's efforts have mostly focused on this busy roadway connecting Washington, D.C., to Indian Head, Maryland.

"We caught someone last year going 190 mph," Weiss said.

Weiss says driver behavior needs to change everywhere, and speed cameras and hefty fines could catch the attention of drivers.

"Changing your behavior doesn't cost anything, but it takes a long time to change behavior. It took about a generation to get people to use seatbelts," Weiss said.