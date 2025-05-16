Over 53,000 parking tickets issued in 2 months after Baltimore City begins 24/7 enforcement plan

Baltimore City DOT said 53,3040 parking citations have been issued since the city launched its 24-hour parking enforcement initiative on March 10.

DOT officials said the largest number of citations was for expired tags — 13,555. Officials said that's significantly higher than any other citation type.

During this same timeframe in 2024, a total of 43,620 citations were issued. Only 98 infractions were for expired tags.

DOT has increased its staff by nearly 30 agents for improved parking control in city communities.

Resident concerns

"We heavily rely on street parking," said resident Sierra Gvozden.

"Very challenging lots of times, especially if there's stadium events, people visiting, or maybe people having lunch or dinner," said Christina Jordano, another resident.

Over the last couple of months, the city has cracked down on illegal parking during the day and at night.

"See, I don't like the restrictions," said resident Tom Demarest. "The restrictions are adding pressure on people trying to work and shop. Although I do believe the residents, in the long run and in the evening, should have priority."

South Baltimore Resident Sierra Gvozden is one of thousands who recently received a parking citation. However, she said she has a parking pass for her block.

"I woke up a couple mornings ago with a $105 ticket, and I'm like, what is going on?" Gvozden said. "I had just paid the $20 because I had gotten a parking ticket before that for $50."

Residents are surprised to see so many citations in such a short time.

However, these residents said they continue to see illegal parking in their neighborhood.

"I've noticed that cars don't move...I think it's supposed to be every 48 hours," Gvozden said.

"On Warren Ave, you'll see cars that are parked without visitor passes or a permit, and they're there for long amounts of time," Jordano said.

DOT officials said, "DOT will continue its enforcement efforts to cite for a variety of parking infractions including residential permit parking violations, scofflaw offenders, commercial vehicles parked illegally in residential areas, and other traffic-related issues for safe communities and improved traffic management."

DOT encourages residents to report parking issues to 311 by phone or online service request.