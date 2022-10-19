Watch CBS News
Park'd N' Pumpkin trick-or-treating event returns Friday at Druid Hill Park

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Park'd N' Pumpkin is back, offering a chance to drive through part of Druid Hill Park to trick-or-treat and get a scare, the Baltimore Department of Recreation & Parks said.

Vehicles can enter the haunted trail by turning onto Red Road from East Drive near the location of Safety City.

Drivers and passengers alike will encounter spooky characters along the road through the backwoods of the park.

The free, all-ages event is Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-10 p.m.

Walkthrough participants are not allowed due to safety concerns, the agency said. Anyone without a car can get candy at 3001 East Drive

