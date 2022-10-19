Park'd N' Pumpkin trick-or-treating event returns Friday at Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE -- Park'd N' Pumpkin is back, offering a chance to drive through part of Druid Hill Park to trick-or-treat and get a scare, the Baltimore Department of Recreation & Parks said.

Vehicles can enter the haunted trail by turning onto Red Road from East Drive near the location of Safety City.

Baltimore Department of Recreation & Parks

Drivers and passengers alike will encounter spooky characters along the road through the backwoods of the park.

The free, all-ages event is Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-10 p.m.

Walkthrough participants are not allowed due to safety concerns, the agency said. Anyone without a car can get candy at 3001 East Drive