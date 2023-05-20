Orioles visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (28-16, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (25-19, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Toronto is 25-19 overall and 13-6 in home games. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.93.

Baltimore is 28-16 overall and 13-8 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads Toronto with nine home runs while slugging .527. Kevin Kiermaier is 15-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has nine doubles, three triples and six home runs while hitting .266 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Orioles: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)