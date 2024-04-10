Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday to make MLB debut, bat ninth at Fenway Park

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday will make his big league debut Wednesday at historic Fenway Park in Boston.

He will wear jersey No. 7, bat ninth and play at second base.

Holliday, who was officially called up on Wednesday, joins an Orioles' lineup full of young talent that also includes Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser.

He is baseball's top prospect and the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.

We now interrupt The Show for Holliday programming. pic.twitter.com/cjcezoj0KW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2024

Holliday, a left-handed batter, will take his first swings against Red Sox righty Kutter Crawford.

To make room for Holliday, the O's designated Tony Kemp for assignment.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft made it through the Orioles' minor league system in less than two years.

Holliday hit .333 with two home runs, nine RBIs and 14 runs scored this season in 42 at-bats for Triple-A Norfolk. He played in Tuesday's 5-2 loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and went 1-for-4 with a walk.

Holliday's Camden Yards debut could be this weekend when the Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers.

The first 15,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Jackson Holliday debut t-shirt at Friday's game.

You need this shirt. Your friend needs this shirt.



🎟️: https://t.co/6I3pbIUJHt pic.twitter.com/1zjWSUEofG — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2024